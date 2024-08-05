Rocket Pharmaceuticals: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

CRANBURY, N.J. (AP) — CRANBURY, N.J. (AP) — Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc. (RCKT) on Monday reported a loss of $69.6 million…

The Cranbury, New Jersey-based company said it had a loss of 74 cents per share.

The Cranbury, New Jersey-based company said it had a loss of 74 cents per share.

The results matched Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was also for a loss of 74 cents per share.

