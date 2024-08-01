Rocket Companies: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

DETROIT (AP) — DETROIT (AP) — Rocket Companies, Inc. (RKT) on Thursday reported second-quarter profit of $1.3 million. On a…

DETROIT (AP) — DETROIT (AP) — Rocket Companies, Inc. (RKT) on Thursday reported second-quarter profit of $1.3 million.

On a per-share basis, the Detroit-based company said it had net income of 1 cent. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs and stock option expense, were 6 cents per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 5 cents per share.

The company posted revenue of $1.3 billion in the period, also topping Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.23 billion.

For the current quarter ending in September, Rocket Companies said it expects revenue in the range of $1.15 billion to $1.3 billion.

