Roblox: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

SAN MATEO, Calif. (AP) — SAN MATEO, Calif. (AP) — Roblox Corp. (RBLX) on Thursday reported a loss of $205.9 million in its second quarter.

On a per-share basis, the San Mateo, California-based company said it had a loss of 32 cents.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of nine analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 37 cents per share.

The online gaming platform posted revenue of $893.5 million in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $955.2 million, also beating Street forecasts. Ten analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $896.8 million.

For the current quarter ending in September, Roblox said it expects revenue in the range of $1 billion to $1.02 billion.

The company expects full-year revenue in the range of $4.18 billion to $4.23 billion.

