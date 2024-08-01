RMR Group: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot

NEWTON, Mass. (AP) — NEWTON, Mass. (AP) — RMR Group Inc. (RMR) on Thursday reported fiscal third-quarter earnings of $4.9…

NEWTON, Mass. (AP) — NEWTON, Mass. (AP) — RMR Group Inc. (RMR) on Thursday reported fiscal third-quarter earnings of $4.9 million.

The Newton, Massachusetts-based company said it had profit of 29 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 37 cents per share.

The results missed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 39 cents per share.

The real estate management services provider posted revenue of $205.5 million in the period, which also fell short of Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $227.7 million.

