Rivian Automotive: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

IRVINE, Calif. (AP) — IRVINE, Calif. (AP) — Rivian Automotive, Inc. (RIVN) on Tuesday reported a loss of $1.46 billion…

IRVINE, Calif. (AP) — IRVINE, Calif. (AP) — Rivian Automotive, Inc. (RIVN) on Tuesday reported a loss of $1.46 billion in its second quarter.

The Irvine, California-based company said it had a loss of $1.46 per share. Losses, adjusted for stock option expense and amortization costs, were $1.21 per share.

The results missed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of $1.09 per share.

The a manufacturer of motor vehicles and passenger cars posted revenue of $1.16 billion in the period, also missing Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.17 billion.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on RIVN at https://www.zacks.com/ap/RIVN

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.