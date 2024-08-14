Riskified: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — Riskified Ltd. (RSKD) on Wednesday reported a loss of $9.5 million in…

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — Riskified Ltd. (RSKD) on Wednesday reported a loss of $9.5 million in its second quarter.

The New York-based company said it had a loss of 5 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for stock option expense and non-recurring costs, came to 4 cents per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 3 cents per share.

The provider of fraud-prevention services posted revenue of $78.7 million in the period, also exceeding Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $78.3 million.

Riskified expects full-year revenue in the range of $320 million to $325 million.

