Live Radio
Home » Latest News » Riskified: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

Riskified: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

August 14, 2024, 6:58 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — Riskified Ltd. (RSKD) on Wednesday reported a loss of $9.5 million in its second quarter.

The New York-based company said it had a loss of 5 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for stock option expense and non-recurring costs, came to 4 cents per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 3 cents per share.

The provider of fraud-prevention services posted revenue of $78.7 million in the period, also exceeding Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $78.3 million.

Riskified expects full-year revenue in the range of $320 million to $325 million.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on RSKD at https://www.zacks.com/ap/RSKD

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Latest News
Federal News Network Logo
Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up