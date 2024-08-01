RingCentral: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

BELMONT, Calif. (AP) — BELMONT, Calif. (AP) — RingCentral Inc. (RNG) on Thursday reported a loss of $14.8 million in…

BELMONT, Calif. (AP) — RingCentral Inc. (RNG) on Thursday reported a loss of $14.8 million in its second quarter.

The Belmont, California-based company said it had a loss of 16 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 91 cents per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of nine analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 88 cents per share.

The cloud-based phone system provider for small businesses posted revenue of $592.9 million in the period, also exceeding Street forecasts. Eight analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $586.3 million.

For the current quarter ending in September, RingCentral expects its per-share earnings to range from 92 cents to 93 cents.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $600.5 million to $603.5 million for the fiscal third quarter.

RingCentral expects full-year earnings in the range of $3.62 to $3.67 per share, with revenue ranging from $2.39 billion to $2.4 billion.

