Ring Energy: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

THE WOODLANDS, Texas (AP) — THE WOODLANDS, Texas (AP) — Ring Energy Inc. (REI) on Tuesday reported profit of $22.4 million in its second quarter.

The The Woodlands, Texas-based company said it had net income of 11 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 12 cents per share.

The independent oil and gas company posted revenue of $99.1 million in the period.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on REI at https://www.zacks.com/ap/REI

