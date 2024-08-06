Live Radio
Ring Energy: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

August 6, 2024, 5:03 PM

THE WOODLANDS, Texas (AP) — THE WOODLANDS, Texas (AP) — Ring Energy Inc. (REI) on Tuesday reported profit of $22.4 million in its second quarter.

The The Woodlands, Texas-based company said it had net income of 11 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 12 cents per share.

The independent oil and gas company posted revenue of $99.1 million in the period.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on REI at https://www.zacks.com/ap/REI

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

