Rigel: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (AP) — SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (AP) — Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. (RIGL) on Tuesday reported a loss of $1 million in its second quarter.

The South San Francisco, California-based company said it had a loss of 6 cents per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 37 cents per share.

The drug developer posted revenue of $36.8 million in the period, also surpassing Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $32.4 million.

