Reynolds Consumer Products: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

LAKE FOREST, Ill. (AP) — LAKE FOREST, Ill. (AP) — Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. (REYN) on Wednesday reported second-quarter earnings…

LAKE FOREST, Ill. (AP) — LAKE FOREST, Ill. (AP) — Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. (REYN) on Wednesday reported second-quarter earnings of $97 million.

On a per-share basis, the Lake Forest, Illinois-based company said it had net income of 46 cents.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 44 cents per share.

The company posted revenue of $930 million in the period, also beating Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $886.1 million.

For the current quarter ending in September, Reynolds Consumer Products expects its per-share earnings to range from 39 cents to 43 cents.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $885 million to $915 million for the fiscal third quarter.

Reynolds Consumer Products expects full-year earnings in the range of $1.65 to $1.71 per share, with revenue ranging from $3.59 billion to $3.67 billion.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on REYN at https://www.zacks.com/ap/REYN

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.