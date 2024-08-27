REX: Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot

DAYTON, Ohio (AP) — DAYTON, Ohio (AP) — REX American Resources Corp. (REX) on Tuesday reported net income of $12.4…

DAYTON, Ohio (AP) — DAYTON, Ohio (AP) — REX American Resources Corp. (REX) on Tuesday reported net income of $12.4 million in its fiscal second quarter.

The Dayton, Ohio-based company said it had profit of 70 cents per share.

The ethanol producer posted revenue of $148.2 million in the period.

