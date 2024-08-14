Live Radio
ReWalk: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

August 14, 2024, 7:23 PM

YOKNEAM ILIT, Israel (AP) — YOKNEAM ILIT, Israel (AP) — ReWalk Robotics Ltd. (LFWD) on Wednesday reported a loss of $4.3 million in its second quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Yokneam Ilit, Israel-based company said it had a loss of 50 cents.

The maker of wearable robotic exoskeletons that help paralyzed patients walk posted revenue of $6.7 million in the period.

