Restaurant Brands: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

TORONTO (AP) — Restaurant Brands International (QSR) on Thursday reported second-quarter earnings of $280 million.

The Toronto-based company said it had profit of 88 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time items, came to 86 cents per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of nine analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 85 cents per share.

The operator of Burger King and Tim Hortons restaurant chains posted revenue of $2.08 billion in the period, also topping Street forecasts. Nine analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $2.05 billion.

