Resideo Technologies: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. (AP) — SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Resideo Technologies Inc. (REZI) on Thursday reported earnings of $30 million in…

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. (AP) — SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Resideo Technologies Inc. (REZI) on Thursday reported earnings of $30 million in its second quarter.

The Scottsdale, Arizona-based company said it had net income of 19 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 62 cents per share.

The residential comfort and security systems maker posted revenue of $1.59 billion in the period, surpassing Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.54 billion.

For the current quarter ending in September, Resideo Technologies expects its per-share earnings to range from 49 cents to 59 cents.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $1.79 billion to $1.83 billion for the fiscal third quarter.

Resideo Technologies expects full-year earnings in the range of $2.15 to $2.35 per share, with revenue ranging from $6.68 billion to $6.76 billion.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on REZI at https://www.zacks.com/ap/REZI

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.