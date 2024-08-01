Research Frontiers: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

WOODBURY, N.Y. (AP) — WOODBURY, N.Y. (AP) — Research Frontiers Inc. (REFR) on Thursday reported a loss of $94,000 in its second quarter.
The Woodbury, New York-based company said it had a loss of less than 1 cent on a per-share basis.
The maker of light-control technology posted revenue of $489,600 in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $490,000.
