Remark Holdings: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

Remark Holdings: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

August 19, 2024, 4:33 PM

LAS VEGAS (AP) — LAS VEGAS (AP) — Remark Holdings, Inc. (MARK) on Monday reported a loss of $5.3 million in its second quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Las Vegas-based company said it had a loss of 12 cents.

The global digital media company posted revenue of $3.7 million in the period.

