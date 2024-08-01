Reinsurance Group: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

CHESTERFIELD, Mo. (AP) — CHESTERFIELD, Mo. (AP) — Reinsurance Group of America Inc. (RGA) on Thursday reported second-quarter profit of…

CHESTERFIELD, Mo. (AP) — CHESTERFIELD, Mo. (AP) — Reinsurance Group of America Inc. (RGA) on Thursday reported second-quarter profit of $203 million.

On a per-share basis, the Chesterfield, Missouri-based company said it had net income of $3.03. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were $5.48 per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $4.94 per share.

The reinsurance company posted revenue of $4.88 billion in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $5.15 billion, also surpassing Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $4.92 billion.

