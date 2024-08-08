Live Radio
Regulus: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

August 8, 2024, 5:19 PM

SAN DIEGO (AP) — SAN DIEGO (AP) — Regulus Therapeutics Inc. (RGLS) on Thursday reported a loss of $11 million in its second quarter.

On a per-share basis, the San Diego-based company said it had a loss of 17 cents.

The results matched Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was also for a loss of 17 cents per share.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on RGLS at https://www.zacks.com/ap/RGLS

