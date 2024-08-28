Regis: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Regis Corp. (RGS) on Wednesday reported earnings of $91.2 million in its fiscal fourth…

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Regis Corp. (RGS) on Wednesday reported earnings of $91.2 million in its fiscal fourth quarter.

The Minneapolis-based company said it had profit of $38.10 per share. Earnings, adjusted to account for discontinued operations, were $38.14 per share.

The owner of hair salon chains Supercuts and MasterCuts posted revenue of $49.4 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $91.1 million, or $38.34 per share. Revenue was reported as $203 million.

