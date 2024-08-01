Regenxbio: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

ROCKVILLE, Md. (AP) — ROCKVILLE, Md. (AP) — Regenxbio Inc. (RGNX) on Thursday reported a loss of $53 million in…

ROCKVILLE, Md. (AP) — ROCKVILLE, Md. (AP) — Regenxbio Inc. (RGNX) on Thursday reported a loss of $53 million in its second quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Rockville, Maryland-based company said it had a loss of $1.05.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of $1.29 per share.

The biotechnology company posted revenue of $22.3 million in the period, which also topped Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $21.7 million.

