Regeneron: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

TARRYTOWN, N.Y. (AP) — TARRYTOWN, N.Y. (AP) — Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. (REGN) on Thursday reported second-quarter net income of $1.43…

TARRYTOWN, N.Y. (AP) — TARRYTOWN, N.Y. (AP) — Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. (REGN) on Thursday reported second-quarter net income of $1.43 billion.

The Tarrytown, New York-based company said it had profit of $12.41 per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, were $11.56 per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 10 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $10.57 per share.

The biopharmaceutical company posted revenue of $3.55 billion in the period, also topping Street forecasts. Nine analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $3.38 billion.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on REGN at https://www.zacks.com/ap/REGN

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.