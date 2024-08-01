Redwood Trust: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

MILL VALLEY, Calif. (AP) — MILL VALLEY, Calif. (AP) — Redwood Trust Inc. (RWT) on Thursday reported second-quarter profit of…

MILL VALLEY, Calif. (AP) — MILL VALLEY, Calif. (AP) — Redwood Trust Inc. (RWT) on Thursday reported second-quarter profit of $15.5 million.

On a per-share basis, the Mill Valley, California-based company said it had net income of 10 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 13 cents per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 12 cents per share.

