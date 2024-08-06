Redfin: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

SEATTLE (AP) — SEATTLE (AP) — Redfin Corp. (RDFN) on Tuesday reported a loss of $27.9 million in its second…

SEATTLE (AP) — SEATTLE (AP) — Redfin Corp. (RDFN) on Tuesday reported a loss of $27.9 million in its second quarter.

The Seattle-based company said it had a loss of 23 cents per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 27 cents per share.

The real estate broker posted revenue of $295.2 million in the period, which also topped Street forecasts. Seven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $291.6 million.

For the current quarter ending in September, Redfin said it expects revenue in the range of $273 million to $285 million.

