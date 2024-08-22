Red Robin: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (AP) — ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (AP) — Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Inc. (RRGB) on Thursday reported a loss of…

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (AP) — ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (AP) — Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Inc. (RRGB) on Thursday reported a loss of $9.5 million in its second quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Englewood, Colorado-based company said it had a loss of 61 cents. Losses, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 48 cents per share.

The results missed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 41 cents per share.

The casual restaurant chain posted revenue of $300.2 million in the period, exceeding Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $295.6 million.

Red Robin expects full-year revenue of $1.25 billion.

