Ready Capital: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — Ready Capital Corporation (RC) on Wednesday reported a loss of $36 million in its second quarter.

The New York-based company said it had a loss of 23 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs and to account for discontinued operations, came to 7 cents per share.

The results fell short of Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 26 cents per share.

The real estate investment trust posted revenue of $234.1 million in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $51 million, which also did not meet Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $61.8 million.

