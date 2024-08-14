Reading International: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — Reading International Inc. (RDI) on Wednesday reported a loss of $9.3 million…

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — Reading International Inc. (RDI) on Wednesday reported a loss of $9.3 million in its second quarter.

On a per-share basis, the New York-based company said it had a loss of 42 cents.

The movie theater owner posted revenue of $46.8 million in the period.

