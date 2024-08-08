RE/MAX: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

DENVER (AP) — DENVER (AP) — RE/MAX Holdings Inc. (RMAX) on Thursday reported second-quarter profit of $3.7 million. The Denver-based…

DENVER (AP) — RE/MAX Holdings Inc. (RMAX) on Thursday reported second-quarter profit of $3.7 million.

The Denver-based company said it had profit of 19 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 41 cents per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 35 cents per share.

The franchisor of residential real estate brokerages posted revenue of $78.5 million in the period, which also beat Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $78.2 million.

For the current quarter ending in September, RE/MAX said it expects revenue in the range of $75 million to $80 million.

The company expects full-year revenue in the range of $305 million to $315 million.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on RMAX at https://www.zacks.com/ap/RMAX

