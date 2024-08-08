RCI Hospitality: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot

HOUSTON (AP) — HOUSTON (AP) — RCI Hospitality Holdings Inc. (RICK) on Thursday reported a loss of $5.2 million in…

HOUSTON (AP) — HOUSTON (AP) — RCI Hospitality Holdings Inc. (RICK) on Thursday reported a loss of $5.2 million in its fiscal third quarter.

The Houston-based company said it had a loss of 56 cents per share.

The adult nightclub chain posted revenue of $76.2 million in the period.

