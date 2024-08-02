RBC Bearings: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot

OXFORD, Conn. (AP) — OXFORD, Conn. (AP) — RBC Bearings Inc. (RBC) on Friday reported fiscal first-quarter earnings of $61.4…

OXFORD, Conn. (AP) — OXFORD, Conn. (AP) — RBC Bearings Inc. (RBC) on Friday reported fiscal first-quarter earnings of $61.4 million.

The Oxford, Connecticut-based company said it had net income of $1.90 per share. Earnings, adjusted for amortization costs and stock option expense, came to $2.54 per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $2.37 per share.

The maker of bearings and components posted revenue of $406.3 million in the period, which fell short of Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $417.1 million.

For the current quarter ending in September, RBC Bearings said it expects revenue in the range of $395 million to $405 million.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on RBC at https://www.zacks.com/ap/RBC

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.