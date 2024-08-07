Rayonier: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

WILDLIGHT, Fla. (AP) — WILDLIGHT, Fla. (AP) — Rayonier Inc. (RYN) on Wednesday reported second-quarter earnings of $1.9 million. On…

WILDLIGHT, Fla. (AP) — WILDLIGHT, Fla. (AP) — Rayonier Inc. (RYN) on Wednesday reported second-quarter earnings of $1.9 million.

On a per-share basis, the Wildlight, Florida-based company said it had net income of 1 cent. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 2 cents per share.

The results did not meet Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 14 cents per share.

The forest products company posted revenue of $173.6 million in the period, which also fell short of Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $224.9 million.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on RYN at https://www.zacks.com/ap/RYN

