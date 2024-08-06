Rayonier Advanced Materials: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. (RYAM) on Tuesday reported profit of $11 million…

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. (RYAM) on Tuesday reported profit of $11 million in its second quarter.

The Jacksonville, Florida-based company said it had net income of 17 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 19 cents per share.

The maker of cellulose products posted revenue of $419 million in the period.

