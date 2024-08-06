Rapid7: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

BOSTON (AP) — BOSTON (AP) — Rapid7 Inc. (RPD) on Tuesday reported second-quarter net income of $8.2 million. On a…

BOSTON (AP) — BOSTON (AP) — Rapid7 Inc. (RPD) on Tuesday reported second-quarter net income of $8.2 million.

On a per-share basis, the Boston-based company said it had net income of 11 cents. Earnings, adjusted for stock option expense and amortization costs, came to 58 cents per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of eight analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 52 cents per share.

The cybersecurity company posted revenue of $208 million in the period, also exceeding Street forecasts. Seven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $204.1 million.

For the current quarter ending in September, Rapid7 expects its per-share earnings to range from 50 cents to 53 cents.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $209 million to $211 million for the fiscal third quarter.

Rapid7 expects full-year earnings in the range of $2.15 to $2.20 per share, with revenue ranging from $833 million to $837 million.

