Ramaco Resources: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) — LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) — Ramaco Resources, Inc. (METC) on Wednesday reported earnings of $5.5 million in…

Listen now to WTOP News

LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) — LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) — Ramaco Resources, Inc. (METC) on Wednesday reported earnings of $5.5 million in its second quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Lexington, Kentucky-based company said it had profit of 8 cents.

The company posted revenue of $155.3 million in the period.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on METC at https://www.zacks.com/ap/METC

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.