Ralph Lauren: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — Ralph Lauren Corp. (RL) on Wednesday reported fiscal first-quarter earnings of $168.6 million.

The New York-based company said it had profit of $2.61 per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to $2.70 per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of eight analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $2.45 per share.

The upscale clothing company posted revenue of $1.51 billion in the period, also beating Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.49 billion.

