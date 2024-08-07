RadNet: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

LOS ANGELES (AP) — LOS ANGELES (AP) — RadNet Inc. (RDNT) on Wednesday reported a loss of $3 million in…

LOS ANGELES (AP) — LOS ANGELES (AP) — RadNet Inc. (RDNT) on Wednesday reported a loss of $3 million in its second quarter.

The Los Angeles-based company said it had a loss of 4 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 16 cents per share.

The results met Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was also for earnings of 16 cents per share.

The operator of medical diagnostic imaging centers posted revenue of $459.7 million in the period, beating Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $437.3 million.

RadNet expects full-year revenue in the range of $1.69 billion to $1.74 billion.

