Radcom: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

TEL-AVIV, Israel (AP) — TEL-AVIV, Israel (AP) — Radcom Ltd. (RDCM) on Wednesday reported profit of $1.7 million in its second quarter.

The Tel-Aviv, Israel-based company said it had net income of 11 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for stock option expense and amortization costs, were 20 cents per share.

The monitoring service for the communications industry posted revenue of $14.8 million in the period.

Radcom expects full-year revenue in the range of $58 million to $61 million.

