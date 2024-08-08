Rackspace: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

SAN ANTONIO (AP) — SAN ANTONIO (AP) — Rackspace Technology, Inc. (RXT) on Thursday reported earnings of $25 million in…

SAN ANTONIO (AP) — SAN ANTONIO (AP) — Rackspace Technology, Inc. (RXT) on Thursday reported earnings of $25 million in its second quarter.

On a per-share basis, the San Antonio-based company said it had profit of 11 cents. Losses, adjusted for non-recurring gains, came to 8 cents per share.

The company posted revenue of $684.9 million in the period.

For the current quarter ending in September, Rackspace expects its results to range from a loss of 8 cents per share to a loss of 6 cents per share.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $668 million to $680 million for the fiscal third quarter.

