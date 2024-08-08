Qurate Retail: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (AP) — ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (AP) — Qurate Retail Group, Inc. (QRTEA) on Thursday reported net income of $20…

Listen now to WTOP News

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (AP) — ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (AP) — Qurate Retail Group, Inc. (QRTEA) on Thursday reported net income of $20 million in its second quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Englewood, Colorado-based company said it had profit of 5 cents.

The online commerce holding company posted revenue of $2.41 billion in the period.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on QRTEA at https://www.zacks.com/ap/QRTEA

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.