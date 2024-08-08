QuinStreet: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot

FOSTER CITY, Calif. (AP) — FOSTER CITY, Calif. (AP) — QuinStreet Inc. (QNST) on Thursday reported a loss of $2.2…

FOSTER CITY, Calif. (AP) — FOSTER CITY, Calif. (AP) — QuinStreet Inc. (QNST) on Thursday reported a loss of $2.2 million in its fiscal fourth quarter.

The Foster City, California-based company said it had a loss of 4 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for stock option expense and amortization costs, were 11 cents per share.

The results met Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was also for earnings of 11 cents per share.

The online marketing services company posted revenue of $198.3 million in the period, which beat Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $187.8 million.

For the current quarter ending in September, QuinStreet said it expects revenue in the range of $220 million to $230 million.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on QNST at https://www.zacks.com/ap/QNST

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.