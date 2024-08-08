Quest Resource: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

THE COLONY, Texas (AP) — THE COLONY, Texas (AP) — Quest Resource Holding Corp. (QRHC) on Thursday reported a loss…

THE COLONY, Texas (AP) — THE COLONY, Texas (AP) — Quest Resource Holding Corp. (QRHC) on Thursday reported a loss of $1.5 million in its second quarter.

On a per-share basis, the The Colony, Texas-based company said it had a loss of 7 cents.

The recycling company posted revenue of $73.1 million in the period.

