Quantum Corp.: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — Quantum Corp. (QMCO) on Tuesday reported a loss of $20.8 million in its fiscal first quarter.

On a per-share basis, the San Jose, California-based company said it had a loss of 22 cents. Losses, adjusted for non-recurring costs and restructuring costs, were 9 cents per share.

The computer storage device maker posted revenue of $71.3 million in the period.

For the current quarter ending in September, Quantum Corp. expects its results to range from a loss of 8 cents per share to a loss of 4 cents per share.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $71 million to $75 million for the fiscal second quarter.

