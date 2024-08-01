Quanta Services: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

HOUSTON (AP) — HOUSTON (AP) — Quanta Services Inc. (PWR) on Thursday reported second-quarter net income of $188.2 million. On…

HOUSTON (AP) — HOUSTON (AP) — Quanta Services Inc. (PWR) on Thursday reported second-quarter net income of $188.2 million.

On a per-share basis, the Houston-based company said it had profit of $1.26. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to $1.90 per share.

The results fell short of Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.93 per share.

The specialty contractor for utility and energy companies posted revenue of $5.59 billion in the period, exceeding Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $5.51 billion.

Quanta Services expects full-year earnings in the range of $8.32 to $8.87 per share, with revenue in the range of $23.5 billion to $24.1 billion.

