Qualys: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

FOSTER CITY, Calif. (AP) — FOSTER CITY, Calif. (AP) — Qualys Inc. (QLYS) on Tuesday reported second-quarter earnings of $43.8 million.

The Foster City, California-based company said it had profit of $1.17 per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were $1.52 per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of eight analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.31 per share.

The maker of security-analysis software posted revenue of $148.7 million in the period, falling short of Street forecasts. Seven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $148.8 million.

For the current quarter ending in September, Qualys expects its per-share earnings to range from $1.28 to $1.36.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $149.8 million to $151.8 million for the fiscal third quarter.

Qualys expects full-year earnings in the range of $5.46 to $5.62 per share, with revenue ranging from $597.5 million to $601.5 million.

