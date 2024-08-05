Quaker Chemical: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

CONSHOHOCKEN, Pa. (AP) — CONSHOHOCKEN, Pa. (AP) — Quaker Chemical Corp. (KWR) on Monday reported second-quarter profit of $34.9 million.…

On a per-share basis, the Conshohocken, Pennsylvania-based company said it had net income of $1.94. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were $2.13 per share.

The results missed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $2.21 per share.

The specialty chemical company posted revenue of $463.6 million in the period, which also fell short of Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $487.9 million.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on KWR at https://www.zacks.com/ap/KWR

