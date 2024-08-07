Pyxus: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot

MORRISVILLE, N.C. (AP) — MORRISVILLE, N.C. (AP) — Pyxus International Inc. (PYX) on Wednesday reported profit of $4.6 million in…

MORRISVILLE, N.C. (AP) — MORRISVILLE, N.C. (AP) — Pyxus International Inc. (PYX) on Wednesday reported profit of $4.6 million in its fiscal first quarter.

The Morrisville, North Carolina-based company said it had profit of 18 cents per share.

The tobacco company posted revenue of $634.9 million in the period.

Pyxus expects full-year revenue in the range of $2.1 billion to $2.3 billion.

