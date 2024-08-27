PVH: Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — PVH Corp. (PVH) on Tuesday reported fiscal second-quarter earnings of $158 million.…

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — PVH Corp. (PVH) on Tuesday reported fiscal second-quarter earnings of $158 million.

On a per-share basis, the New York-based company said it had net income of $2.80. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to $3.01 per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of eight analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $2.27 per share.

The owner of the Calvin Klein and Tommy Hilfiger brands posted revenue of $2.07 billion in the period, meeting Street forecasts.

For the current quarter ending in October, PVH expects its per-share earnings to be $2.50.

The company expects full-year earnings in the range of $11.55 to $11.80 per share.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on PVH at https://www.zacks.com/ap/PVH

