Puma Biotech: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

LOS ANGELES (AP) — LOS ANGELES (AP) — Puma Biotechnology Inc. (PBYI) on Thursday reported a loss of $4.5 million in its second quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Los Angeles-based company said it had a loss of 9 cents. Losses, adjusted for stock option expense, came to 5 cents per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 10 cents per share.

The biopharmaceutical company posted revenue of $47.1 million in the period.

