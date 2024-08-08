PTC Therapeutics: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

WARREN, N.J. (AP) — WARREN, N.J. (AP) — PTC Therapeutics Inc. (PTCT) on Thursday reported a loss of $99.2 million…

WARREN, N.J. (AP) — WARREN, N.J. (AP) — PTC Therapeutics Inc. (PTCT) on Thursday reported a loss of $99.2 million in its second quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Warren, New Jersey-based company said it had a loss of $1.29. Losses, adjusted for non-recurring costs and amortization costs, came to $1.16 per share.

The results missed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of $1 per share.

The biopharmaceutical company posted revenue of $186.7 million in the period, also falling short of Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $192.1 million.

PTC Therapeutics expects full-year revenue in the range of $700 million to $750 million.

