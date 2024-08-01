Prudential: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — Prudential Financial Inc. (PRU) on Thursday reported second-quarter earnings of $1.2 billion.…

NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — Prudential Financial Inc. (PRU) on Thursday reported second-quarter earnings of $1.2 billion.

The Newark, New Jersey-based company said it had profit of $3.28 per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were $3.39 per share.

The results fell short of Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of eight analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $3.43 per share.

The financial services company posted revenue of $13.84 billion in the period, topping Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $13.78 billion.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on PRU at https://www.zacks.com/ap/PRU

