Prothena: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

DUBLIN (AP) — DUBLIN (AP) — Prothena Corp. (PRTA) on Thursday reported second-quarter net income of $66.9 million.

The Dublin-based company said it had profit of $1.22 per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of $1.01 per share.

The drug developer posted revenue of $132 million in the period, which also topped Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $22.5 million.

